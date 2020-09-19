‘It really is hard’: Family grieving after 30-year-old woman shot, killed in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. – A father is asking for help finding out who shot his daughter and left her for dead on the street in Harvey last week.

The night of Friday, September 11, someone reported a woman lying in the street at 154th and Hoyne, and when officers arrived – they found Ryan Reed, 30, shot and killed, Harvey Police said.

“That was my princess,” said Ryan’s dad, Anthony Reed.

Reed said Ryan brought her 10-year-old daughter to his house that night and left for a party around 9 p.m. He said he called 30 minutes later to check in.

“I just wanted to know where was the party and different things like that, but she didn’t answer,” he said.



He said he didn’t think much of it until the next morning, when his wife told him Ryan wasn’t answering for her either.

“She’s been calling my daughter all night and she couldn’t get ahold of her,” he said.

Then police called.

“They said she was shot twice,” Reed said.

Reed said his daughter was a jokester – she took after him.

“Boy, I really wish I knew who would do that to her because she wouldn’t hurt a fly, and I’m just not sure why they – why somebody – would actually kill her,” Reed said.

He said he doesn’t know who she was with that night. He’s hoping someone comes forward with information, so he can get justice for his daughter and the rest of his family.

“My granddaughter — she cries herself to sleep every night. My wife is a total basket-case – she can’t really get out of bed anymore,” he said.

He said he’s trying to stay strong for them, as he and his wife raise their granddaughter.

“I have to be there for her and if I break down, what’s going to happen to her?” Reed said.