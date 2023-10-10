VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Tuesday night is the night Chicago hockey fans have been waiting for. When the puck drops to start the Blackhawks regular season in Pittsburgh, it will also mark the debut of Connor Bedard, one of the most highly touted prospects in generations.

Bedard is widely considered to be the best player of his generation — a once in a lifetime talent.

The Blackhawks rookie center hasn’t even played a game, but he’s already captured the hearts and of Chicago’s youngest hockey fans.

Afterall, he was the NHL’s number one overall draft pick.

And for youth hockey players the anticipation of seeing the next “great one” in a Hawks jersey is hard to handle, like a slippery puck.

WGN’s Mike Lowe went to north suburban Vernon Hills to talk with some of Bedard’s newest fans.