In the second day of hearings Friday at the United Nations’ top court, Israel rejected allegations levied by South Africa that it has committed genocide against the Palestinian people.

Israel says that it is Hamas that is guilty of genocide.

South Africa is asking the International Court of Justice to order an immediate suspension of Israel’s bombardment in the Gaza Strip. It’s unclear if Israel would comply with any court order.

Israel’s orders for massive displacement of more than 1 million people in Gaza without ensuring access to food, health care, shelter or safety fail to meet international legal requirements and “potentially amount to forcible transfer, a war crime,” a senior U.N. official said Friday.

Meanwhile, the United States and British militaries have launched strikes on sites used by the Houthi group in Yemen.

The Houthis say their attacks are aimed at stopping Israel’s war on Palestinians, but their targets increasingly have little or no connection to Israel and imperil a crucial trade route linking Asia and the Middle East with Europe.

Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in Gaza has killed more than 23,000 people, some 70% of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.