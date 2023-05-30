SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A police pursuit of a stolen school bus came to an end late Tuesday morning after the chase led officers across two separate counties in Indiana.

Booking photo of Chad Murdock

Chad A. Murdock, 32, of Cincinnati was arrested after the conclusion of the chase and faces multiple charges including criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.

According to Indiana State Police, Murdock stole the school bus from the Cincinnati area before leading numerous police departments on a chase that lasted nearly an hour and went through parts of both Decatur and Shelby counties, leaving a trail of damage in the pursuit’s wake.

State police said troopers were first tipped off about the stolen school bus at approximately 10:15 a.m. Ohio authorities said the stolen bus was being tracked on westbound I-74 and was near Batesville in Ripley County.

Photo of the stolen school bus stuck in a field/Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police

A Batesville officer and two state troopers followed the bus into Decatur County where a traffic stop was attempted. Mudrock fled from the officers, however, and drove through numerous yards and fields while attempting to outrun police in the stolen school bus.

State police said numerous departments joined in the police chase. The bus even had its tires deflated after officers successfully deployed a deflation device.

State police said the chase finally came to an end in a Shelby County field after police boxed in the bus as it drove through another field just south of Shelbyville near County Road 25 East.

Murdock was then taken into custody without incident.

State police said at least three police vehicles were damaged due to collisions with the bus during the pursuit. Multiple fields and yards also sustained damage due to Murdock driving the bus through the properties.

Neither Murdock nor any officers were injured during the chase.