CHICAGO – There are some fans who are hoping this is a “darkest before the dawn” situation for Chicago’s NFL team.

But there have been plenty of times in 2023 where it seems the light simply might not shine on this regime of the Bears. This week in particular is one where it seems like the team might not get out of their rut anytime soon.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields is still injured and watched the team lose by 17 points to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Many were conflicted when the 2-6 team traded a second round pick to acquire talented defensive end Montez Sweat while allowing cornerback Jaylon Johnson to seek a trade.

As he returned to the fold after no deal was made, another assistant coach, David Walker, was fired under suspicious circumstances.

All of this comes as the team approaches its ninth game of the year – essentially the midpoint of the 17-game schedule – four games under .500. Some already believe head coach Matt Eberflus’ days are numbered, even if Ryan Poles came out in support of him this week.

But with the perspective that the team is coming off a 3-14 season, there are others who might see subtle progress with the building of the team and, slowly, some positive movement on the field.

Taylor Doll of Windy City Gridiron had a few thoughts on the positive side of the Bears’ 2023 season on “9 Good Minutes” ahead of the game against the Saints.

