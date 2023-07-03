BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — A 39-year-old man was released on bond after allegedly stealing money from a Papa Johns in Iowa dozens of times.

Ryan Veloz, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show.

On Jan. 3, a report was filed with the Bettendorf Police Department in Iowa for money missing from the local Papa Johns. The missing money was a deposit of $199 that was to be deposited the morning of Jan. 1 by Veloz, but did not get deposited, police allege.

On April 12, another report was filed for more money missing from Papa Johns. Management advised there was another deposit of $248 that Veloz was supposed to deposit the morning of April 8.

“A review of video by management found 39 instances in which the defendant voided cash transactions and placed the money owed to the business in his pocket,” police allege in affidavits. Total value of the voided transactions was $1,206, affidavits show, with a total amount stolen of $1,653.98,

Ryan Veloz (Scott County Jail)

In an interview, Veloz “admitted to taking cash from orders approximately five or six times,” police allege in affidavits, and also admitted he did not deposit one of the deposits in question.

Veloz consented to a search of his car. Inside was a green zippered bag with “Papa Johns Bag 2” written in marker with a deposit for the April 8 transaction inside, police say in affidavits.

Veloz is set for a preliminary hearing July 7 in Scott County Court.