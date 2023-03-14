Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
41°
Sign Up
Chicago
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
WGN Celebrates 75 Years
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Black History Month
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Wind-Driver Rains Thursday; a look late March 70s
Is decision day finally near for third Chicago airport?
Video
Bears adding former Panthers QB PJ Walker
Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Video
Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Submit an Ask Tom Why
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Wind-Driver Rains Thursday; a look late March 70s
Top Stories
Skilling: Strong winds, rain heading towards Chicago
Video
Warmer conditions and breezy Wednesday
Video
The Skilling Report
‘Pineapple Express’ storm to arrive in Chicago Thursday
Video
WGN News Now
Sports
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Sky
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Fire FC
GN Sports
Top Stories
Bears adding former Panthers QB PJ Walker
Top Stories
Sox’ Hendricks, foundation helps 3x cancer patient
Video
Top Stories
What Ryan Poles has to say on the Bears trading the …
Video
Rodgers plans to play for Jets, awaits Packers’ move
Where the Bulls stand in the East playoff race
Video
David Montgomery says thanks to Bears, fans
WGN Morning News
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town visits Wonder Works Children’s Museum
Video
Top Stories
Dan’s list of ways to attract new viewers
Video
9@9: What was Ben Franklin’s ‘air bath’?
Video
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3
Video
6@6: When flirty emojis can be a problem
Video
WGN Midday News
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
WGN Contact Info
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Iowa
Harris traveling to Iowa for first trip to the state …
Top Iowa Headlines
Latest Videos
Kennedy Expressway construction project to begin …
Is decision day finally near for third Chicago airport?
Police: Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking …
Parents, teachers blast Elmwood Park School District …
Alderman proposes ‘Chicago Plow the Sidewalks’ pilot …
Purdue University professor working to help robots …
Suburban residents, Metra concerned about new railway …
Sox fan facing 3rd cancer battle has support system …
Kennedy Expressway construction project to begin …
Chicago’s top cop checks out early
Opening statements delivered in ComEd bribery trial
Elmwood Park school district expects 100+ at school …
AG Kwame Raoul backs Johnson, Vallas endorsed by …
Skilling: Strong winds, rain heading towards Chicago
Tom Skilling’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Opening statements delivered in ComEd bribery trial
Illinois bill would make driving with pet in your …
3 goats found as strays by Chicago Animal Care and …
‘Tiger King’ announces 2024 presidential bid
‘Let’s show them’: Elmhurst mother starts sports …
More Videos
Popular
Chicago’s top cop checks out early
Is decision day finally near for third Chicago airport?
WGN at 75: The rise and fall of the superstation
Feds: 6 indicted in drug trafficking case in Cali, …
Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Singer Bobby Caldwell dies after he was ‘floxed’
Father devastated after mother killed while pushing …