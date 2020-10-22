Investigation underway in DuPage County over alleged voter fraud

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway in DuPage County into several instances of alleged voter fraud.

Officials said there have been nine such cases, thus far. Bob Berlin, the DuPage County State’s Attorney this afternoon.

He says all of those cases involved applications for vote by mail ballots in instances where the applicant, had already passed away.

“We are going to investigate and hold anyone accountable who has committed any type of voter fraud,” Berlin said.

Berlin is seeking to reassure the public that their votes are safe and secure. He said there are three active investigations going on right now but that there have been six other cases, as well.

“In six, we determined we didn’t have sufficient evidence to bring charges,” he said.

All nine involved applications that came in over the course of about four weeks, requesting mail-in-ballots.

“The nine vote by mail applications that came in were detected between the period of Sept. 1 and Sept. 26,” he said.

The problem was, each of those applicants, are no longer alive and had already died when the application was submitted.

Each request was caught by the county clerk’s office.

“They discovered there was a problem and immediately turned it over to my office for investigation,” he said.

The penalties are steep for voter fraud.

“If somebody signed someone else’s name to an application that would be forgery it’s a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections so they are very serious charges,” Berlin said.

Now we don’t know when exactly those three current investigations will wrap up.

There are currently approximately 644,000 registered voters in DuPage County. More than a quarter have already cast their ballot, either through mailing it in, or through early voting.