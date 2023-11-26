CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot in Bedford Park Sunday morning, Bedford Fire said.

According to the fire department, a police officer was shot multiple times near the 6800 block of South Archer Avenue around 4:13 a.m.

The officer was transported to Loyola University Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

A maroon SUV near a gas station pump with several items scattered on the ground are appeared on the scene near 68th Street and Archer Avenue.

It is unknown if there is anyone in custody.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recovered.