Investigation continues after cops shoot man at Grand Red Line station after he was ‘moving between 2 train cars’

CHICAGO — The investigation continues after Chicago police transit officers shot a man twice after they said he was moving between two train cars on a CTA train.

Officers responded to the CTA Red Line station at Grand and State around 4 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Supt. Barbara West. Police said two officers assigned to the Mass Transit Unit were on the Red Line train when they observed a man jumping from car to car, which West said is a violation of city ordinance.

“A struggle ensued at the Grand Red Line station as they attempted to place the subject into custody. Both officers deployed their Tasers. At some point during the incident, one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the subject twice,” police said in a statement.

Video posted on Twitter shows two police officers struggling with the man. The video shows officers using a stun gun on him and then pepper-spraying numerous times. The man is seen resisting efforts to be placed in handcuffs. He can be heard saying, “I didn’t do anything to you.”

About 40 seconds into the video, someone can be heard shouting, “Shoot him.” One minute later, an officer fires the first shot. The man then runs up an escalator and officers follow behind. Seconds later, a second shot is heard going off.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he was in critical but stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has seen the video and called the officers' actions "deeply concerning."

"With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning," she said in a Tweet.

The mayor said she supports interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck's decision to contact the state's attorney's office due to the potential criminal nature of the shooting.

Chicago police, the state’s attorney’s office and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating. The two officers involved were pulled from street duty and placed on administrative duties as the investigation continues.

Trains were delayed and by-passed the stop for several hours as police investigated.

Police did not say if there was body cam footage of the incident.

The shooting comes the same day the mayor and Chicago police announced their new CTA safety plan. Fifty officers and detectives will now be solely dedicated to CTA crimes.