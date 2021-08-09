Inverness man expected to plead guilty in Capitol attack

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” will not face house arrest after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A Northwest suburban man is expected to plead guilty for his role in January’s capitol insurrection.

Court records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times reveal a plea agreement hearing for Brad Rukstales, of Inverness, is scheduled for Wednesday.

The United States Department of Justice charged Rukstales with the following:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Rukstales, the former CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was one of the people arrested by police after a group of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack.

He later apologized for his role, saying in part, “My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.”