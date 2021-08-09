Inverness man expected to plead guilty in Capitol attack

A Northwest suburban man is expected to plead guilty for his role in January’s capitol insurrection.
Court records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times reveal a plea agreement hearing for Brad Rukstales, of Inverness, is scheduled for Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chicago area residents arrested, lose jobs after riots at U.S. Capitol
The United States Department of Justice charged Rukstales with the following:
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
Rukstales, the former CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was one of the people arrested by police after a group of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack.
NEXT UP: Chicago dispatcher praised for handling of fatal officer shooting
He later apologized for his role, saying in part, “My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.”