BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — At least 14 new fires were detected in British Columbia, Canada, between Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18.

Those 14 new locations bring the total individual fires burning across the province to about 380, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has reported the 2023 wildfire season is already B.C.’s most destructive on record.

Windy weather and lightning are expected to worsen fire conditions in the region going into the weekend, local news reported. Fire danger was extreme in the southern parts of the province, according to a Natural Resources Canada map.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show increased fire activity in the region between Thursday and Friday.

Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful