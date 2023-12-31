CHICAGO — Around the world, people are ringing in the new year when the clock strikes midnight local time.

One of the first to celebrate 2024 was Sydney, Australia, where more than a million people gathered to watch the fireworks launched from the harbor bridge and opera house.

Also among the first to ring in the new year was New Zealand, where crowds in Auckland cheered on the lasers and more fireworks from Sky Tower.

In China, state TV broadcast a New Year’s message from President Xi Jinping where he acknowledged wars and conflicts around the world and reaffirmed China’s stance on reunification with Taiwan, while also calling for a peaceful year ahead.

In Tokyo, it’s not a ball drop but a traditional bell ringing which marks the passing of the old year.

In Madrid, hundreds of dogs and their owners gathered for a four-legged friendly New Year’s celebration.

And in England, it was a late night for Darryl Fleming and his team who worked until 10 p.m. London time to rig up the London Eye wheel and other barges for a 12-minute firework show along the River Thames.