CHICAGO — At the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at Oakley and Superior, it was a second solemn Easter Sunday under the pall of war.

Orthodox Christians celebrated their core belief that Jesus rose from the dead after his crucifixion

In Hungary, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees gathered, attended mass and prayed for a return to their homes.

More than 13 months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands have lost their lives.

Yet on the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers celebrated in their own way this Easter.

While millions have left their homeland for safer spaces, others have stayed.

In Staryi Saltiv, a Ukrainian flag now flies above a church in a place once occupied by Russian forces.

In the port city of Mariupol where the faithful gathered, the priest said, “the most important thing is that we have hope.”