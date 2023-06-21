As the desperate search continues for the missing submersible near the Titanic, a man from Chicagoland who made the same journey before is sharing what his experience was like.

David Waud is just one of dozens of people who traveled to the Titanic shipwreck.

He traveled from his home in Lake Forest to dive in the Titan submersible with OceanGate Expeditions in 2021.

“So it kind of happened because it was my business and that was not the case for almost anybody else on the trips,” Waud said. “They were all going down because it was something they all had dreamed up all their life or something they hadn’t done before and it was pretty exciting.”

His daughter said he has been a lifelong diver and lover of the ocean who has made underwater movies for children since the 1980s. For his last movie before retirement, he wanted to feature the Titanic.

Since Sunday, the same submersible has been missing in the North Atlantic.

When Waud dove with the pilot and CEO Stockton Rush, he said he wasn’t worried.

Provided/David Waud

“This one did not scare me at all,” he said. “I told some people today from the moment I got in that submersible, and I was going to be in there for 10 or 11 hours, I wasn’t scared for a single minute. I was just excited.”

But the latest trip to the Titanic was different.

International search teams are racing to find the Titan and the five people on board.

On Tuesday, crews detected underwater noises in the search area that provided some hope for rescue experts.

“The thing that has really lifted my heart recently has been these reports of knocking and banging at 30-minute intervals because it tells me that the diver who’s on board, the French Navy diver or ex-Navy diver, has told them that this is the protocol that is used by submariners when they’re in a sunken submarine,” Waud said.

Time is running out as the amount of emergency oxygen remaining decreases.

Search and rescue crews have vowed to scour every area possible.

“The equipment that’s been mobilized for this is the finest in the world, the most capable in the world,” Sean Leet, the chairman and co-founder of Horizon Maritime Services, said. “We have to hold out hope. I think as you’re aware, there’s still life support available on the submersible. And we’ll continue to hold on hope until the very end.”

It’s a daunting task for the loved ones of those onboard and unimaginable for those who made the same journey before.

“I wasn’t scared inside the submersible, but if the lights went out and the communications stopped and whatever else happened, I can’t imagine being in there that long,” Waud said. “Even though PH and Stockton were true professionals, and had been in many submersibles, maybe they handled it better, but it’s just awful thinking about it.”

His daughter, Dana Floberg, said this incident shouldn’t discourage people from continuing to explore the ocean as more than 80% of it is unmapped, unobserved and unexplored.

“The Titan is more than a tourist vehicle,” Floberg wrote. “On every dive down to the ocean floor, it scans what’s left of the historic ship so that we may preserve the Titanic’s memory long after the bacteria has made the ship unrecognizable. It’s the people on the sub who are helping to fund this research by paying money and putting their life in danger to see something that few will ever see in person.”