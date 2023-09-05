ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing at least seven deaths.

In northwestern Turkey, two people died Tuesday when a flash flood swept through a campsite, while two people died in Istanbul.

One person is dead in Greece and five are missing, while authorities have banned road traffic in three areas. That’s after a severe storm dumped record quantities of rain, inundated streets and swept cars away.

Greece’s minister for civil protection says the storms ae forecast to ease after midday Wednesday and is urging people in afflicted areas to stay indoors.

Farther north in Bulgaria, the government says two people died and three others are missing on the country’s Black Sea coast.