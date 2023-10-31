SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police arrested at least 380 people on Tuesday in the department’s biggest crackdown on crime in recent years.

Police Commissioner Antonio López said 12 gangs dedicated to the sale of drugs and weapons were targeted after receiving tips from residents who had complained about violence in their communities.

Police also seized 78 firearms, more than 50 vehicles and nearly $100,000 in cash, along with a variety of unspecified drugs.

Among the arrested are couples, families and women who ran criminal organizations linked to various killings, said Police Col. Carlos Cruz.

The FBI and other federal agencies were involved in the operation.