Inspired Home Show canceled amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO — Concerns over the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place.

The Inspired Home Show was scheduled to take place March 14 to 17.

The International Housewares Association president says they’ve been watching the situation closely and their primary concern was the safety and well-being of everyone at the show.

After analysis is complete, exhibitor refunds will be made available.

