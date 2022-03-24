CHICAGO — One year ago this week, a birthday party was thrown inside a storefront on West 79th Street for Kevin Forbes, a member of the Pocket Town faction of the Gangster Disciples, based in Greater Grand Crossing.

Forbes, however, wasn’t in attendance.

Six months earlier, he was fatally shot in the 6900 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to police. He was 27.

Among those gathered to celebrate Forbes’ life was Dante Thomas, also 27 and another member of Pocket Town. He did not live through the night.

As the partygoers celebrated, at least two gunmen opened fire on the gathering, police said at the time.

Thomas was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were wounded, including another man who was also shot in the head and critically injured. Police evidence technicians found more than 100 spent shell casings.

Several handguns were recovered at the scene. According to federal prosecutors, at least five of those guns were purchased in Kentucky and Tennessee and illegally shipped to Chicago by three U.S. Army soldiers.

Those three soldiers, who were based at Ft. Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, now stand accused of a series of federal gun crimes.

In May 2021, each of the three was charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, engaging in the business without a firearms license, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. That case is still pending.

Records show one of those soldiers, Brandon Miller, has ties to Pocket Town. Federal prosecutors allege he bought 32 assorted guns from several firearms dealers in Kentucky and Tennessee before bringing them north and providing them to “individuals he was associated with in Chicago.”

Miller’s attorney declined to comment.

Police officers block traffic in the 2500 block of West 79th Street in March 2021 after a mass shooting left one man dead and another seven people wounded.

A year after the mass shooting on West 79th Street, no other arrests have been made. Police sources said the suspected shooters are linked to the No Limit faction of Black P. Stones, which claims territory in the eastern portion of the South Shore neighborhood.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, police sources said, there was an “emerging conflict” between the Pocket Town and No Limit.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Gregory Jackson III, a No Limit-affiliated rapper known as “Lil Greg,” was fatally shot in a barbershop in the South Loop.

Jackson was a close associate of G Herbo — one of Chicago’s most popular contemporary rappers who has long claimed loyalty to No Limit. In a 2012 song with fellow local rapper Lil Bibby, G Herbo sang: “Yeah it’s No Limit, 30 years runnin’, 30 years gunnin’ and we still the s—.”

Murder charges have not been filed in Jackson’s death, but on Feb. 2, 2021 police arrested Christopher Mosely after he was allegedly seen entering a vehicle that was at the scene of the barbershop shooting.

According to his arrest report, Mosley had a satchel on his person when officers asked him to get out of the vehicle. Inside the bag was a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol with a laser sight and a drum magazine of ammunition. Arresting officers noted that the gun’s serial number was AEKW006.

Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Miller bought that pistol from a licensed gun dealer in Kentucky less than a month before police found it on Mosley, who now faces charges of being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Top image: An excerpt from Christopher Mosley’s Feb. 2, 2021 arrest report detailing the serial number on the gun he was allegedly in possession of. Lower image: An excerpt from the indictment handed up against Brandon Miller and two other U.S. Army soldiers. According to federal prosecutors, Miller purchased the gun that was later found on Mosley.

In an interview with federal investigators, one of Miller’s co-defendants said he “believed Miller was taking the firearms to Chicago and selling the firearms on the street,” according to federal court filings.

A search of cellphones belonging to the soldiers allegedly revealed text messages that show the three soldiers discussed the prices of firearms, how many were to be purchased and from where.

In February 2021, federal prosecutors alleged Miller was discussing gun prices with someone with a Chicago phone number. In one text conversation, Miller allegedly asked the person if they wanted accessories and ammunition along with guns.

“I want to talk to u about the price n wat was it again,” the person from Chicago texted to Miller.

“Iight and wassup big dawg you said 3 .40s 3 9s and a Ar Pistol I said around 6700-6800,” Miller said. “You want sticks and eggs and everything to or u just want pipes I gotta drive 7 hrs gas and ona road taking the risk if not I’ll jus bring the pipes only no rounds or sticks the store go up and down.”

Two months later, prosecutors said Miller was texting with another phone number based in Chicago.

“We gotta hold this s— together ima still play the back role g I ain’t never turning my back on gang whatever got going on y’all ina door wit me stand on business ima stand on my business to make sure mfs got what they need,” Miller said.