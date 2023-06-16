DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 42-year-old woman found unresponsive in her DuPage County Correctional Center cell Friday died after she was released from a local hospital 30 hours earlier.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting her regular rounds when they discovered Crystal Blagaich, 42, unconscious and unresponsive in her cell at the DuPage County Correctional Center on Friday, June 16.

Deputies then entered her cell and administrated several doses of Narcan, performed CPR, and used an Automated External Defibrillator in an effort to revive Blagaich until paramedics arrived. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, June 14, DuPage County Correctional Center personnel refused to take custody of Blagaich from the Elmhurst Police Department when she arrived with a large, infected wound on her leg. DuPage County Sheriff’s personnel advised that Blagaich be taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Elmhurst PD returned to the correctional center three hours later with Blagaich after she was released from the hospital. At this time, it is unclear what medical treatment Blagaich received during that time.

Blagaich was then processed into the Correctional Center shortly after midnight on June 15.

During that processing, intake personnel learned that Blagaich had a history of IV drug use and

was exhibiting symptoms of drug withdrawal. A body scan and search conducted during

processing did not detect any drugs in her possession.

Blagaich was last seen alert and awake by medical and corrections personnel one

hour before this incident when she was given oral medication for drug withdrawal.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.