WILL COUNTY, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.
Authorities said the 78-year-old inmate was found unresponsive late Friday night at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Emergency workers could not revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Saturday autopsy found the man died due to a medical emergency. However, authorities said an investigation would continue.
Officials said they would identify the man pending family notification.