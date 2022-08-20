WILL COUNTY, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

Authorities said the 78-year-old inmate was found unresponsive late Friday night at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Emergency workers could not revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Saturday autopsy found the man died due to a medical emergency. However, authorities said an investigation would continue.

Officials said they would identify the man pending family notification.