Inmate charged with murder after Indiana State Prison guard killed in stabbing

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An inmate at the Indiana State Prison has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a prison guard to death on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday inside the Indiana State Prison, located at 1 Park Row St. in Michigan City.

Police believe Tymetri Campbell, 38, stabbed Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, after Lasco came to the aid of Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, 22, who was also allegedly stabbed by Campbell.

Both guards were transported to Franciscan Hospital, where Lasco died from his injuries. Schmitt is in stable condition at this time.

Lt. Lasco, 57, began his career with the Indiana State Prison on Oct. 19, 2009.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Intelligence and Indiana State Police.

In 2004, Campbell was sentenced to 130 years in prison on three murder convictions in Marion County.