WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Authorities said one person was killed and three others hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs on Thursday.

The crash involved six vehicles, according to police.

The deadly wreck occurred in the area of Ogden and Gilbert avenues. One person, a driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people arrived at a nearby hospital; two were in serious condition and one was in stable condition.

At this time, there is no official word about what caused the multi-vehicle crash. Neighbors told WGN News that a car clipped a pickup truck, causing the motor vehicle to spiral out of control and hit other cars.

Aerial image from SkyCam 9 after a multi-vehicle crash in Western Springs left one dead, three others injured. (Photo/WGN)

“There’s no way that that crash could have been a 35 mph head-on type thing. Someone must have been going very fast. It doesn’t make sense how the cars wound up,” said Brian Clark, who lives nearby the crash scene.

“I’ve been involved in motorsports all my life. I’ve seen a lot of racing wrecks and this rivals some of the worse I’ve ever seen,” added Western Springs resident Jim Sikora.

Eastbound Ogden Avenue between Wolf Road and Gilbert Avenue was closed for a crash investigation.