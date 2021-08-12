Injuries unknown after car struck by Amtrak train near Peotone

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a car and an Amtrak train near the Kankakee/Will County Line.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near Route 50, just south of Peotone. SkyCam 9 flew over the scene and captured several emergency personnel canvassing the crash site. The vehicle, black in color, sustained heavy damage.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after dog shot, killed by husband of Wayne village president

Just after 5 p.m., Amtrak tweeted the following: “Illini Train 393 is stopped north of Kankakee (KKI) due to a vehicle incident. We will update as more information becomes available.”

The train departed for Chicago about 4 p.m. The train was delayed about three hours due to the crash investigation.

Authorities have not provided any additional details.