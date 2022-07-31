MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — At least one person was killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong way driver on I-90 in McHenry County. A portion of westbound I-90 is currently closed as authorities investigate.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Mile Marker 33 in Hampshire in McHenry County around 2 a.m. Police said a van was traveling in the wrong direction and crash head on into a car.

Both vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed, police said.

State police said there are “multiple confirmed fatalities.” One person was airlifted to a local hospital.

Authorities said they believe the crash was possibly caused by a wrong way driver.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Route 23 at Anthony Road.

The investigation in on going.