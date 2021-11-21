Multiple people injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin-area Christmas parade, mayor says

Screenshot from the City of Waukesha live stream of the Christmas parade on Facebook.

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Multiple news outlets report that the Waukesha Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been evacuated following reports of gunshots and a speeding vehicle plowing into the parade route.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly confirms multiple people were injured when an SUV drove through a barricade at the city’s Christmas parade.

WDJT Milwaukee reports multiple gunshots were fired.

The Wisconsin Freeman reports that seven people were injured.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, commuters are being asked to avoid the downtown area.

The City of Waukesha live-streamed the parade on their Facebook account, which captures the speeding red SUV.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.