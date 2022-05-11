HINSDALE, Ill. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in Hinsdale.

Authorities say the incident occurred at West Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street on Monday just before 1:20 p.m.

USPS described the suspect as a male, standing between 5’8″-5’10” tall with a thin athletic build and a light brown complexion.

The offender allegedly wore a black beanie, black neck gaiter mask, a red Chicago Bulls jersey with a black

t-shirt, and black jeans.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle described as a black four-door sedan.