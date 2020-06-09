Infant dies in two-car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — An infant injured in an accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday has died.

One-year-old Lazel Bond from Homewood died at Comer Children’s Hospital.

State police said the infant was a passenger in an Audi that made contact with a Mazda just after midnight in the inbound local lanes near 59th Street.

The Audi’s driver and another passenger were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

No one in the Mazda was hurt.

So far, no citations have been issued in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

