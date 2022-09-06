MONEE, Ill. — An infant died Friday after suffering a traumatic head injury in the south suburbs, police said.

On Wednesday just after 8:50 a.m., officers responded the Petro Truck Stop, located in the 5900 block of Manhattan Road, just east of I-57.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate a 2-month-old infant, who stayed the night in a truck with his parents, and he was transported to Franciscan Health.

Police said the boy’s parents are Kelsey Simmons, 31, of Green Bay, and Dominique Scott, 28, of Milwaukee. The parents told officers the baby had not been ill and they did not know why he quit breathing.

The boy, Sevyn Simmons, died Friday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital. An autopsy showed that the boy died from a traumatic head injury, police said.

A homicide investigation has been opened. The death is currently being investigated in coordination with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. At this time, the parents are not in custody.