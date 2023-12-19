INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday night that Indiana’s First Dog Henry Holcomb has passed away.

Holcomb described Henry as being “more than a family pet to me,” in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday night. The schnauzer was 13 years old.

We thank everyone for embracing Henry and following his journey as the First Dog of Indiana. It warmed our hearts as we traveled the state to be met with the question, “How’s Henry?”



Henry’s exuberance for life will be missed, and his place in our hearts never replaced. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) December 19, 2023

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb also released a statement Monday night, saying “We are profoundly saddened by this loss, but memories of sharing our very special boy with his thousands of fans and followers will forever bring smiles to our faces, and joy to our hearts.”

The statement went on to share the challenges that Henry faced, including a “dog attack” and various surgeries and bouts of illnesses.

“No matter how sick he was, he refused to give up until age and compounding health challenges became too much,” the First Lady’s statement said. “It came as no surprise to Eric or me that people across the state and around the world fell in love with our beloved Henry. When we look back on our tenure in office, the memories will forever be intertwined with our Henry, and the hundreds of people who have told us that he made them smile.”