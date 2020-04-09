Indianapolis officer shot, killed Thursday in line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon, FOX59 reports.

Police were called to the Harrison Terrace apartments in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, which is just southwest of 21st Street and North Franklin Road, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the apartment, someone inside fired shots. An officer and a female inside the home were hit by gunfire.

They were both rushed to the hospital. Officer Breann Leath, 24, died at the hospital.

FOX59’s crews at the scene saw people being detained, but police have not said whether the shooter is in custody.