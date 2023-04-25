Video may be disturbing for some viewers

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — A sheriff’s deputy in Indiana is being praised a hero after responding to a call where he saved a driver from choking.

According to the Noble County Sheriff Department, Deputy Jerry Weber overheard dispatch talking to a caller about a motorist who was possibly choking on Friday, April 21.

Upon arrival, Deputy Weber found the motorist choking and started to perform the Heimlich maneuver in an attempt to dislodge the obstruction and allow the motorist to breath. The deputy was successful and the driver was thankful.

“Job well done Jerry, you are truly an asset to the department and you make all of us very proud,” Noble County Sheriff Department wrote on their Facebook.