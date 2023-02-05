LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

A Lawrence County deputy made a traffic stop and pulled a suspect’s vehicle into the gas station off of State Road 37 in Mitchell. ISP said a second Lawrence County deputy and his K9 partner, along with a Mitchell police officer arrived to assist. The K9 sniffed the car and gave an indication of drugs in the vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, after officers searched the car finding narcotics, they attempted to put the male suspect in handcuffs.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said the male suspect took off and ran across State Road 37. ISP said when the officers caught up to the man he began to resist arrest. An update from Indiana State Police Sunday morning said during that arrest attempt, the suspect took out a gun and began firing at the officers.

Two officers were hit by gunfire. ISP said at least one of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The officers were taken to the hospital in an ambulance and then flown to an Indianapolis area hospital. Perrine described their injuries as serious, but non-life threatening. The suspect was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and pronounced dead.

Police have recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene, calling it a complex investigation. The officers involved were wearing body cameras.

FOX59 has a crew on the scene and is updating this story throughout the day.