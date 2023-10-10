LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Chicago area man who Indiana State Police say died in a crash while attempting to elude troopers allegedly had two duffel bags of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, Bryan I. Flores, 20, from Round Lake, was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Illinois following a high-speed crash in Lake County, Indiana.

He was later pronounced dead.

According to ISP, around 1:45 p.m. Monday, troopers pulled over a gray 2012 Kia Optima driven by Flores in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near the Lake Station exit. As an ISP trooper approached the vehicle, Flores allegedly drove off. The trooper did not pursue due to heightened traffic.

About four minutes later, ISP learned of a crash involving the same Kia Optima. According to troopers, Flores’ vehicle reportedly rear-ended a semi at a high rate of speed.

Flores was ejected from the vehicle due to impact.

Further investigation revealed the discovery of two large duffle bags that contained marijuana in the trunk of the Kia, troopers added.

The driver of the rear-ended semi was unharmed.