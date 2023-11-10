INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a suspect in a stolen vehicle led officers to an east side scrapyard Thursday where they found even more stolen cars.

According to IMPD, around 3 p.m. Thursday IMPD North District officers began following a suspect reportedly driving a stolen Hyundai on the city’s east side.

Officers caught up with the suspect, who then reportedly drove into a scrapyard in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue. IMPD said three people ran out of the car but were quickly apprehended. All three were juveniles–a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

Soon after, IMPD said that the officers began running VIN numbers on other vehicles stored and there and located two more cars confirmed to have been stolen.

A detective was granted a search warrant for the property; investigators said at least 15 stolen vehicles were recovered, not counting the original car that spurred the investigation.

This isn’t the first time that local police have dealt with the scrapyard, which is located near E. 30th Street and Euclid Avenue.

IMPD busted a “chop shop” located at the same location in March of 2022, according to previous reports. In total, 20 stolen vehicles were recovered at the time. For more on that story, click here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article said IMPD was involved in a “pursuit” of the suspect. The story has been edited to clarify the department’s wording.