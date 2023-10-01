EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Police say two people were injured and a small child suffered a graze wound after a shooting in East Chicago on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened while a group of people were having a barbecue in the 3400 block of Guthrie Street.

Officers say the group was gathered in the area when a person pulled up in a grey vehicle and fired several shots at the group.

Police say one person was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and a small child suffered a graze wound. Officers say the injuries were not life-threatening.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for East Chicago police at 219-391-8500.