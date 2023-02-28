An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are offering a $500 reward for information in regard to a bald eagle found shot in Dubois County.

DNR officials say an initial investigation suggests the shooting took place on February 25. Officials say at the time of the shooting, the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East, which is a heavily traveled area.

Officials say a reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect. DNR officials say if anyone has any information on this incident, contact DNR Law Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).