President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Indiana to help Hoosiers recover from the deadly tornadoes and severe storms on March 31 and April 1.

The declaration makes federal funding available to people in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

According to The White House, the grants can help with things like temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in these counties can apply for assistance online, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or using the FEMA app.

“We’re grateful for this action that will help thousands of Hoosiers and many communities that sustained damages from the historic tornado event that swept across the state with additional assistance as they continue to recover and rebuild their homes and lives,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

In Lake County, which is included in the disaster declaration, several homes and buildings were damaged due to a tornado.

Biden approved a similar disaster declaration for parts of Illinois after the storms.