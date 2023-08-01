INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana school districts now have the ability to request state funding for teacher handgun training if they so choose, and districts that opt-in could then allow certified teachers to carry on school grounds.

However, not every district is on board with the idea.

HB 1177, which passed last legislative session, stipulates districts would need to approve allowing staff to carry in the first place before any teacher could carry in the classroom. Teachers would also need to pass the MMPI-2, a standard psychological evaluation and 42.5 hours of firearms training with a qualified instructor.

”This is a fill-in-the-gap,” Derrick Turner, who owns Bare Arms, LLC, and Forged Kinetics, said. “It’s appropriate training.”

Turner currently runs a gun shop and a gun range. A large multipurpose room he’s currently renovating could soon start preparing teachers for what to do in the event of a school shooting.

“They can get experience to stimulus from an environment that is constantly changing, constantly moving…get exposure to that style of training that you don’t normally get,” Turner said. ”100% of these instances where there’s been an active shooter, they’ve all ended because of a gun.”

Turner said HB 1177 could help districts fill the gap in lieu of additional law enforcement.

”For some districts, counties, municipalities, town marshals, they don’t have the manpower to do that,” Turner said. ”You can fill that void and the kids can be protected by somebody who is adequately trained.”

However, several school corporations we reached out to aren’t so sure.

A statement from M.S.D. of Wayne Township reads in part:

“M.S.D of Wayne Township is not actively engaged in this training and does not have plans in the near future to participate…“

A statement from Perry Township reads in part:

“…No comment on this one…”

A statement from Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley reads:

“At this time, we do not currently plan to send any of our employees to training reimbursable by the school safety grant described in House Bill 1177. We currently use our school safety grant dollars (a state matching grant) to pay for our district school resource officer (SRO). We currently have employees who are authorized to access school-owned firearms to protect innocent life in the schools and have maintained this program since 2018. We ensure that these employees are properly selected and appropriately trained. Details defining our local selection and training requirements may be found in the attached document. Anyone authorized to access or carry a firearm in a school should be properly selected and appropriately trained. Policy-makers at the local, state, and national levels, should work together to fund a trained law enforcement officer at every school in the nation.

”Our schools being safer doesn’t mean putting more guns in the schools,” said Paul Farmer, president of the Monroe County Education Association.

Farmer said MCCSC will not participate in the program at this time, adding he does not think HB 1177 will ultimately make schools safer.

”We have a board policy that our SROs, and actually any individual for that matter, are not allowed to carry handguns,” Farmer said. ”Let’s use those resources for more counselors, more social workers, more mental health professionals more, you know, that work directly with our schools, those types of programs could be far, far better and actually reach far more students.”

Meanwhile, Turner recommends school districts who are interested in opting in should contact local law enforcement if they have questions about finding qualified firearms instructors. If a district opts in, every staff member who participates will be kept confidential.