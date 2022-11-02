MUNCIE, Ind. — The starship has landed at Ball State University.

Starting Wednesday, a fleet of 24 Starship Food Delivery robots have been deployed and made available to the faculty, staff and students of Ball State. These cutting-edge robots allow users to have food, snacks, and drinks delivered straight to them from a variety of dining locations across the university’s campus.

According to Starship Technologies, the delivery robots can deliver the equivalent of three shopping bags worth of goods and are equipped with six wheels, obstacle detection, 12 cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radar and more.

Starship robots produce zero emissions and are already in service on college campuses across the country. Starship Technologies said their delivery robots have made more than 3.5 million deliveries and have traveled millions of miles.

“Ball State has a very close-knit campus and we think the students will love having the robots become part of their community to make their lives more convenient and probably a little more fun as well with robots!” said Chris Neider, director of business development at Starship Technologies.

Individuals wanting to utilize Starship’s delivery robots will be required to download the Starship Food Delivery app on their cellphone. Users can then order on the app from several campus dining locations and select a delivery location or put a drop pin where they will meet the robot.

“The Starship robots provide our students, faculty and staff, and campus visitors a safe and effective way to have food delivered to their location,” said Karen Adkins, senior director of auxiliary services for dining, catering, and events. “This will make for a more enjoyable campus experience while saving time for those who use the service.”