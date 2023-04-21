TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Cicero was charged after he crashed into an Indiana State Police trooper’s car at a crash scene while he was intoxicated, according to state police.

The 37-year-old man crashed into the trooper’s car around 9 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 65 southbound in Tippecanoe County.

The trooper was blocking another lane for a previous crash when the man crashed into the back of his car, Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

During the investigation, troopers found the man had a BAC of .181%, Piers said.

According to online court records, he has been charged with Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person and Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at least .08 but less than.15.

No injuries were reported.