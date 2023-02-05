MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV.

When an officer with the Marion Police Department arrived and found a gold SUV, the officer initiated a traffic stop on the 3000 block of South Curfman Road.

Marion Police identified the driver as 34-year-old William White. They said White exited the SUV and started running. Marion Police released body cam footage, which shows a man running from the scene.

The video shows the officer chasing after the suspect. In the body camera video you can hear the officer say “you’re going to get tased.” The video shows the officer tasing the man and the suspect falling to the ground. In the video, you can see the man, police identified as White, reach into his pocket. The officer says “Stop. Put it down.”

In the video, you can see White sit up. The officer commands White to put his hands behind his back. White continues to stand up and you can hear the officer say “you’re going to get it again.”

As the body camera video continues, White said, “I wasn’t doing nothing,” while the officer tells him to get on the ground. The video shows White standing up and the officer commanding him to get on the ground. In the video, you can hear the taser going off, but it is ineffective and White continues to stand.

In the body cam video, you can hear the officer calling for backup and saying “no”.

In a news release, Marion Police Deputy Chief of Police, Larry Shaw, said White was advancing toward the officer while the officer was trying to grab his service weapon.

Marion police said the suspect reached toward the ground, which is seen in the body cam video. Marion police said he picked up the weapon.

Deputy Chief Shaw said the officer fired one shot hitting White. White was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.