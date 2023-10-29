INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting after a party in Indianapolis on Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around midnight in the 5100 block of East 65th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and saw a large crowd of people fleeing.

Officers say ten victims suffered gunshot wounds, including a woman who was fatally injured. Her identity has not been released.

Police say all of the other victims are between the ages of 16 and 22 and are not in critical condition.

According to police, there had been a large gathering of teenagers and young adults in the area when gunfire broke out.

“This Halloween event was specifically promoted and geared towards teens and young adults,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “We also need to hold accountable those who organize these types of events.”

A 16-year-old boy who was injured in the shooting is related to Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Holmes, who is known for working with families impacted by gun violence, now finds himself in their shoes once again.

“I was responding to this mass shooting here. But it’s disturbing to get the news about a mass shooting there and it’s your own relative, my grandson,” Holmes said.

Holmes said his grandson, whom he identified as Terrell Sword, remains in the hospital in serious condition.

“It was involving high school students just celebrating Halloween,” Holmes said. “I understand an individual wanted to get in with a ski mask and they didn’t want him in there with a ski mask,” Holmes said. “They didn’t want him in there with a ski mask on, nobody with a ski mask on. I understand that this individual left, came back and discharged that weapon.”

According to Holmes, the injuries his grandson sustained are extensive.

“My grandson suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. His bone and his vein were ruptured, so they’re trying to keep the blood flow from going in his leg, so he won’t have a backup,” Holmes said.

Terrell’s mother, Tamara Sword, who is Holmes’ daughter, was gunned down after a fight spilled out of a nightclub back in 2015. Holmes said getting the call about Terrell’s injury brought back unwanted emotions from that day.

“I had to rush there when his mother succumbed to her injuries so it’s just trauma all over again,” Holmes said.

Holmes said he hopes Terrell makes a swift recovery, so he can get back to playing the sport he loves.

“He just wanted to play football,” Holmes said. “He wanted to carry his mother’s name on his chest and keep going because she started him playing football.”

Indianapolis police have not provided updates on what led up to the shooting but officers say several people were detained at the scene and officers confiscated multiple guns. It is currently unclear if the guns that were confiscated were used in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.