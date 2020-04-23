Indiana to receive $11.5 million for coronavirus testing, surveillance

Indiana will receive $11.5 million in funding for COVID-19 testing and surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said U.S. Sen. Todd Young.

The funding is provided by the CARES Act which was signed into law by President Trump on March 27.

As of April 23, Indiana has received a total of $26.3 million from the CDC.

“As Indiana continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, this additional funding from the CDC will help expand testing and protect those at risk. This is welcome news for all Hoosiers,” said Sen. Young.

According to the CDC, this funding can be used for the following:

Establishing or enhancing the ability to aggressively identify cases, conduct contact tracing and follow up, as well as implement appropriate containment measures

Improving morbidity and mortality surveillance

Enhancing testing capacity

Controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protecting vulnerable or high-risk populations

Working with healthcare systems to manage and monitor system capacity