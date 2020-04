One man was treating COVID-19 patients on the front lines before the Air National Guard called him to active duty in March. There, he was supposed to work with troops on training for the pandemic.

That’s until Captain Jeff Money suddenly didn’t feel well. He told his commander that he thought he had the virus. Later that night, he collapsed in his hotel.

Money, 46, survived COVID-19. He went from treating it, to nearly dying from it. Now, he’s treating others for it again. His journey for the past 30 days, not a week as he had hoped, one he never could have predicted.

He went from healthy to having to spend six days in the ICU before eventually heading home to recover. Despite published reports, this nurse practitioner says the anti-malaria drug coupled with an antibiotic brought him back to life.

He’s put on 10 of the 25 pounds he lost and, as of last week, Money reported for state active duty for the Air National Guard. Destination: Rockford. One of Illinois’ new COVID-19 testing facilities.

“This last month was a mental adjustment for me,” Money said. “I tried to do somethings and my body let me know real quick that I wasn’t ready.”