ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning.

ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

For a reason unknown, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least once.

The suspect then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The officer was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

The officer was pronounced dead soon after. The officer’s identity has not been released by police yet.

A city public safety official says the officer was one of the newer officers on the force and joined some time between April and May of this year.

The suspect is Carl Roy Web Boards II, 42. Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Madison County, Andrew Hanna, says that Boards II will be charged with murder and both the firearm enhancement and the habitual offender enhancement. Prosecutors will considering filing for death penalty once evidence is reviewed.