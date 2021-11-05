Indiana parents arrested after child born into home filled with trash, both parents on drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two people were arrested on Thursday after a child was born in a home while the parents were on drugs. Police say the child had not received any medical care and the mother admitted to using drugs while she was pregnant.

Deputies were called Wednesday about a check welfare in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive. The caller said a baby had been born inside a mobile home a few days earlier but had not received any medical care.

When deputies arrived, they found a hoarding situation with trash from floor to ceiling and bugs. There was no crib or bassinet for the baby. A glass pipe with burnt residue and a pill bottle with powdered fentanyl and an unused syringe were found. Power had been shut off at the home the day before.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is now in the care of child protective services. Authorities tested the child and found meth in her system.

The mother, Sasha Drake, told deputies she used meth and heroin while pregnant. She said the baby’s father, Clifford Johns, who was at the home, also used illegal narcotics. Drake admitted to not taking the child to the hospital because she thought child protective services would take away the baby as they have done in the past.

Drake and Johns were arrested on charges of neglect and drug possession.

Both Drake and Johns have a lengthy criminal history. Drake has been arrested several times for possession of narcotics, shoplifting, failure to appear, theft and forgery. Johns has had several traffic violations like speeding and driving with a suspended license, as well as drug possession, neglect of a dependent, battery, and resisting law enforcement.

Drug abuse counselor Lisa Seif says it’s important for parents to seek help and treatment for drug abuse, saying the child “doesn’t stand a chance” unless their parents get clean.