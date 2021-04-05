Indiana mask mandate ends Tuesday as new vaccination site opens

GARY, In. — Indiana’s mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday, one day before a new mass vaccination site is set to open.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has stuck by his decision to lift the statewide mask mandate amid backlash and community concerns.

“We have the resources, the ICU beds and we have the vaccines – three of them in fact,” Gov. Holcomb said last month.

Masks won’t be a thing of the past, however, as local governments and private businesses still wield authority when it comes to requiring face coverings. For example, in the City of Gary, under the direction of Mayor Jerome Prince, masks will still be required in all indoor public places until Thursday.

A spokesman for the city said in part, “Mayor Prince believes keeping the mask mandate in Gary, for now, is one of the best ways to continue protecting our community. Our team is constantly monitoring several key metrics and Mayor Prince will use that scientific data to determine Gary’s next move.”

Beginning Wednesday, a new mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School will start distributing 2,000 shots a day. An additional 1,000 shots will be administered through mobile units in the community.

More than 100,000 are expected to be vaccinated over a eight week span.

