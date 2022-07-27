CHICAGO — The Indiana man accused of illegally supplying the gun used to kill a Chicago police officer last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun charge.

Prosecutors said Jamel Danzy, of Hammond, lied when he purchased the handgun at a gun shop in Northwest Indiana in March 2021. While Danzy said the gun was for him, he later gave it to one of the two men charged in the August 2021 killing of Chicago police Officer Ella French in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, was also wounded in the shooting.

Danzy’s sentencing hearing will be in October.

French was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021 after she and Yanez pulled over a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Bell, police said at the time.

After police asked the three people inside to get out of the vehicle, a struggle ensued and French was shot and killed moments later. Yanez was also shot and critically wounded, and he later spent about two months in a rehab facility.

Just days later, Cook County prosecutors charged two brothers in connection with the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.

His brother, Eric Morgan, 23, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice. The criminal cases against both Morgan brothers are pending.