BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will now be permitted to go on a previously scheduled cruise following a delay in his trial.

Antony Vo, a 28-year-old from Bloomington, was charged in June 2021 with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building,

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

After being charged, Vo’s trial date was set for Nov. 14. However, the trial was delayed and moved to February of 2023, because Vo’s attorney had a scheduling conflict.

Court documents show that Vo was not consulted about the new February trial date, causing him to again file for continuance. In his request, Vo partially cited a previously planned cruise trip as a reason for the continuance.

The delay was ultimately granted on Friday, though the courts specifically stated that Vo’s cruise was not a factor in the decision.

“The 42 Motion to Continue Trial is GRANTED in part and DENIED in part,” court docs read. “Defendant’s planned cruise is not good cause for continuing the trial, but his counsel’s scheduling conflict is.”

The same document, however, says Vo is indeed allowed to embark on the cruise.

“It is further ORDERED that Defendant is permitted to travel outside the Continental United States solely for the purpose of traveling on a cruise from February 6-13, 2023, and that Defendant must notify his pre-trial officer of his travel plans and keep him apprised of the details and/or any changes to the schedule,” docs read.

Vo’s new trial date has been set for April 10, 2023.

The FBI initially learned of Vo’s actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots after receiving tips pointing to images and video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, which showed him in Washington, D.C. and inside the Capitol building after it had been breached by rioters.

One tip came from someone who knew Vo from Indiana University. Another person who had attended high school with Vo also came forward.

According to court documents, both witnesses said they recognized Vo as the person in the photos in D.C., and said Vo was known to “engage with conspiracy theories.” They said Vo was an avid supporter of former President Trump and followed libertarian ideologies.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vo’s social media accounts and found he had multiple conversations on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging he was in the Capitol building on January 6. He sent photos to several people as proof.

Court documents detailed that Vo wrote in one conversation, “President [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” In another, Vo claimed, “My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit.”